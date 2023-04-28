34,747 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after buying an additional 56,823 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,551. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

