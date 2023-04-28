37,515 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,319,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,976,139. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.20.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

