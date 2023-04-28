3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on TGOPY. Barclays lifted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.29) to GBX 2,275 ($28.41) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.42) to GBX 2,075 ($25.91) in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,427. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

