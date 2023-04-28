45,603 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.78. 16,554,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,048,516. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $613.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.