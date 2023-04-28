45,603 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.20.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of META stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.78. 16,554,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,048,516. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $613.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.