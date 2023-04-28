5,845 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,054,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.84. 66,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

