6,480 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.