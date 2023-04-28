6,520 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $37,030,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,583,000 after buying an additional 861,031 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

