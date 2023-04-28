6,915 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 108.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

General Motors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.