7,309 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after buying an additional 622,827 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TS opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TS shares. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Tenaris

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.