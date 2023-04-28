a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKA. Piper Sandler cut a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 3.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.09. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.