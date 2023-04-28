A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,057. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Covestor Ltd raised its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

