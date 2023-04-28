A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the March 31st total of 437,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $2.2074 dividend. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a dividend yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

