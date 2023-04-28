AAF Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.12. 143,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,660. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

