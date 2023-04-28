AAF Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.6% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PID stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

