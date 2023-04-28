Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 642,872 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Abbott Laboratories worth $266,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.72. 1,503,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $192.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

