AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 billion-$13.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.36 billion.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,584. The company has a market cap of $265.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.75.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.56.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.