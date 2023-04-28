ABCMETA (META) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $96.36 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017858 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.64 or 0.99790811 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002149 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $110.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.