Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

