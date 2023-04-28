Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82-288 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 69.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

