Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,835 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.37% of Accenture worth $632,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.65. 601,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,264. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.63.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.