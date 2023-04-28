Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 114,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in Accenture by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Trading Up 1.6 %

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $275.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.63. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

