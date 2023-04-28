Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lifted by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 8.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.24% of Accenture worth $399,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 32,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Accenture by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Accenture by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 204,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,535,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $278.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,969. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

