Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down to $16.06

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $14.26. Accolade shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 677,592 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Accolade Trading Down 18.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $957.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The firm had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,523,000 after acquiring an additional 279,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 328,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

