Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Accuray in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Accuray Stock Up 17.4 %

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.17 on Friday. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.28 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Accuray by 258.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,325,049 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Accuray by 17.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 549,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Accuray by 140.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 747,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 436,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

