Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,261,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Acushnet by 146.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 719.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 185,677 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,062,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

See Also

