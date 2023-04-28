Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $80.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.36, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

