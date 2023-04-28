AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Shares Down 1.6%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.93. 4,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 465,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 48.54% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

