Aecon Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

Aecon Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.15.

ARE stock opened at C$12.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$769.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 157.45%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

