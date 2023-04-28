Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEGXF. Desjardins dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of AEGXF remained flat at $9.01 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

