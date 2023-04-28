Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.