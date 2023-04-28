Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Down 38.0% in April

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 5,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.
About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
