Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Raised by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

A traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.74. The company had a trading volume of 588,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,277. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

