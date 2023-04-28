AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AGNC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 30.0% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AGNC Investment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 165,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.1% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

