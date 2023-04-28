Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

ALRN stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,022. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

