Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACDVF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Air Canada Price Performance
Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $18.08.
About Air Canada
Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.
