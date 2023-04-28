Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACDVF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

