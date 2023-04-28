Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,723 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 44,208 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 251,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,799. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $131,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,515.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $131,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $700,887 and have sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

