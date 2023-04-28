Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,176. Albany International has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Albany International

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1,344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

