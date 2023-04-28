Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

AIN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.21. 145,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Albany International has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $32,911,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 93,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,716,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

