Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Alexander’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALX traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.43. 1,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,650. The stock has a market cap of $927.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a current ratio of 12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.70. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $179.01 and a 52-week high of $260.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

Alexander’s Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alexander’s by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alexander’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

