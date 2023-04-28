Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
Alexander’s Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ALX traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.43. 1,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,650. The stock has a market cap of $927.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a current ratio of 12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.70. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $179.01 and a 52-week high of $260.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
