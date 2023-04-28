Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Update

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 992,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $85,265.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,800.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $85,265.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,800.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $34,916.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 395,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock worth $751,758. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 230,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

