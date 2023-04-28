Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $132,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $44,358,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.