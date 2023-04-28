Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 828,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 376,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,644,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,491,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.