Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.55. 1,217,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alkermes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alkermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

See Also

