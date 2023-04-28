ALLETE, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.678 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 2,017.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ALLETE by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

