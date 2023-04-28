Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jonestrading increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,212.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 84,522 shares of company stock worth $1,369,891. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 271,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

