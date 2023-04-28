Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

ALSMY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 198,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,999. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

