Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s current price.

AYX has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Alteryx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

