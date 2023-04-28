Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.02, but opened at $42.01. Alteryx shares last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 2,282,135 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Alteryx Stock Down 14.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

