Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.86 million. Alteryx also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.69)-$(0.65) EPS.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.13. 8,813,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,892. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.52. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.92.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

