Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alumina Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:AWCMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alumina has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWCMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

